Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 29 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 113,781 tonnes of cargo comprising 86,866 tonnes of import cargo and 26,915 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 86,866 comprised of 47,055 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 771 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 6,698 tonnes of Canola, 10,159 tonnes of DAP, 1,277 tonnes of Sugar and 20,906 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 26,915 tonnes comprised of 14,465 tonnes of containerized cargo, 9,450 tonnes Mill Scale and 3,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately 6868 containers comprising of 3960 containers import and 29008 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 972 of 20's and 1350 of 40's loaded while 00 of 20's and 144 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 426 of 20's and 132 of 40's loaded containers while 132 of 20's and 570 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 05 ships namely, Wan Hai 611, Glen Canyon, Bw Clyde, Songa Nuernerg and Sino Bridge have berthed at the Karachi Port.

Nearly 03 Pluto Leader, Cornelia -I, and Kmtc Mundra have sailed out from the Karachi Port.

Nearly 08 ships namely Onyx 1, Lada, Ever Alliance, Vallant, Budapest Express, Oel Kedarnath, Hyundai Busan and FU Hai were expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, Palm oil and Mogas, out of them, three ships, Kiran Bosphorus, Tivoli Park and Sea Helios are expected to sail from PIBT, EVTL and FOTCO on Wednesday (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 147,105 tonnes, comprising 136,982 tonnes imports cargo and 10,123 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,460 Containers (1,260 TEUs imports and 200 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are twenty one ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, CMA CGM Cendrillon, Shalamar and Paula & another ship Tristar Ruby carrying Containers, Furnace oil, Petroleum gas and Natural gas are expected take berths at QICT, FOTCO, SSGC and PGPCL on Wednesday (today), 28th July, while three container ships Jeppesen Maersk, Express Roma and MSC Samu are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 29th July-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Import Port Qasim Karachi Port export

