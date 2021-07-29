ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
European stocks advance before Fed rate call

AFP 29 Jul 2021

LONDON: European stock markets rose Wednesday as investors cautiously awaited a key Federal Reserve interest rate decision and digested a raft of earnings. London shares climbed 0.3 percent in late morning deals, with Barclays soaring almost three percent on news of surging first-half profit at the UK bank.

Frankfurt also won 0.3 percent and Paris jumped 0.9 percent in early afternoon eurozone trade.

Madrid added 0.7 percent but Santander stock shed 0.8 percent despite the Spanish lender revealing that it rebounded into bumper quarterly profit.

The Fed's monetary policy meeting ends later Wednesday and will be closely watched for any guidance on its plans in light of the economic recovery, reopening and spread of the Delta coronavirus variant that has sent infections spiking.

"All eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve," said AJ Bell analyst Danni Hewson.

"As always, investors will want to know the central bank's latest view on the outlook for the US economy and whether it is time to tinker with policy support measures.

"The spread of the Delta virus variant in recent weeks and months could give the Fed reason to make no changes to its policy, but any sign of taking a more forward-looking view and wanting to taper bond purchases could cause ripples across global markets."

Investors were underwhelmed by better-than-expected earnings from US tech titans Apple, Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft.

Apple's third-quarter profit rose to $21.7 billion on growth in iPhone sales and its increasingly important digital services.

Revenue surged 36 percent from a year ago to $81.4 billion, the best ever for the tech titan's fiscal third quarter.

"The problem with being the best is you risk becoming a victim of your own success," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Sophie Lund-Yates.

"That's what we've seen from the reaction to Apple's results, where despite an exceptional performance, the market's response has been somewhat muted."

Asian markets mostly fell again on Wednesday as fears over China's regulatory crackdown continued to reverberate around trading floors, following losses on Wall Street.

Hong Kong and Shanghai were in focus after suffering a diabolical previous three days in the wake of Beijing unveiling a series of measures aimed at curbing a range of industries - including tech and private tuition - that have raised fears of further action.

Hong Kong rose more than one percent having oscillated wildly but it made only a small dent in the more than nine percent drop suffered over the previous three days.

Bitcoin sat around $39,500 following a recent rally that has helped it briefly break $40,000, helped by renewed support from tycoon Elon Musk and other investors, with some analysts saying it could test $45,000 again soon.

