LME official prices
29 Jul 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2233.00 2497.50 9709.00 2385.00 19368.00 35760.00 2948.00 2373.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2233.00 2497.50 9709.00 2385.00 19368.00 35760.00 2948.00 2373.00
3-months Buyer 2224.00 2492.00 9728.50 2351.00 19374.00 34710.00 2962.00 2360.00
3-months Seller 2224.00 2492.00 9728.50 2351.00 19374.00 34710.00 2962.00 2360.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 31614.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 31614.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
