THE RUPEE: Down against USD

BR Research 29 Jul 2021

KARACHI: On Wednesday, PKR moved down against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also went down against other majors in open market. In global currency markets, USD made marginal gains as investors exercised caution ahead of US Fed policy meeting. Monetary analysts however have suggested that chances of easing monetary stimulus are low considering rising trend on COVID infection rates that can derail global economic recovery.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 60 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 161.90 and 162 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 60 paisas for buying and 50 paisas for selling over yesterday's rates closing at 161.60 and 162 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost one rupee for both buying and selling closing at 188.50 and 190 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 15 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling closing at 43.70 and 43.95 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 15 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling as well closing at 42.70 and 42.95 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 161.60
Open Offer     Rs 162.00
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 161.90
Offer Rate     Rs 162.00
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth versus major currencies including the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Wednesday.

According to the local currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 161.50 and Rs 162.80 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 160.50 and Rs 161.80, respectively.

Similarly, the national currency continued declining trend for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. The pound's buying and selling rates further improved from Tuesday's closing of Rs 219.60 and Rs 221.00 to Rs 220.00 and Rs 223.70, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 30 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs161.70(buying) and Rs 161.80(selling) against last rate of Rs162(buying) and Rs 162.10 (selling).

It closed at Rs161.70(buying) and Rs 161.80(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs106,000 (selling) and Rs106.100 (selling).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

