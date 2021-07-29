KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Al-Abbas Sugar 30.06.2021 - 448.993 25.86 - - Mills Limited Nine Month Dewan Sugar 30.06.2021 - (664.163) (7.26) - - Mills Limited Nine Month Imperial Limited 30.06.2021 - 93.420 0.94 - - Nine Month Faran Sugar Mills 30.06.2021 - (285.636) (11.42) - - Limited Nine Month Fauji Foods Limited 30.06.2021 - (758.288) (0.94) - - Half Year Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills 30.06.2021 - (36.865) (2.73) - - Ltd. (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills 30.06.2021 - (26.389) (1.96) - - Ltd. (Consolidated) Nine Month Al-Noor Sugar Mills Ltd. 30.06.2021 - 208.842 10.20 - - Nine Month Mehran Sugar 30.06.2021 - 263.153 5.38 - - Mills Limited Nine Month The Premier Sugar & 30.06.2021 Distillery Mills Nine Month - (144.420) (38.51) - - Limited (Unconsolidated) The Premier Sugar & 30.06.2021 - (93.657) (42.75) - - Distillery Mills Nine Month Limited (Consolidated) Chashma Sugar Mills 30.06.2021 - 202.996 7.08 - - Limited Nine Month JDW Sugar Mills 30.06.2021 - 1,487.444 24.88 - - Ltd. (Unconsolidated) Nine Month JDW Sugar Mills 30.06.2021 - 1,866.424 31.23 - - Ltd (Consolidated) Nine Month Hinopak Motors Ltd. 30.06.2021 - 23.632 0.95 - - 1st Quarter Shahtaj Sugar Mills 30.06.2021 - 110.379 9.19 - - Limited Nine Month ===============================================================================================================

