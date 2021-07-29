Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
29 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Al-Abbas Sugar 30.06.2021 - 448.993 25.86 - -
Mills Limited Nine Month
Dewan Sugar 30.06.2021 - (664.163) (7.26) - -
Mills Limited Nine Month
Imperial Limited 30.06.2021 - 93.420 0.94 - -
Nine Month
Faran Sugar Mills 30.06.2021 - (285.636) (11.42) - -
Limited Nine Month
Fauji Foods Limited 30.06.2021 - (758.288) (0.94) - -
Half Year
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills 30.06.2021 - (36.865) (2.73) - -
Ltd. (Unconsolidated) Nine Month
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills 30.06.2021 - (26.389) (1.96) - -
Ltd. (Consolidated) Nine Month
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Ltd. 30.06.2021 - 208.842 10.20 - -
Nine Month
Mehran Sugar 30.06.2021 - 263.153 5.38 - -
Mills Limited Nine Month
The Premier Sugar & 30.06.2021
Distillery Mills Nine Month - (144.420) (38.51) - -
Limited (Unconsolidated)
The Premier Sugar & 30.06.2021 - (93.657) (42.75) - -
Distillery Mills Nine Month
Limited (Consolidated)
Chashma Sugar Mills 30.06.2021 - 202.996 7.08 - -
Limited Nine Month
JDW Sugar Mills 30.06.2021 - 1,487.444 24.88 - -
Ltd. (Unconsolidated) Nine Month
JDW Sugar Mills 30.06.2021 - 1,866.424 31.23 - -
Ltd (Consolidated) Nine Month
Hinopak Motors Ltd. 30.06.2021 - 23.632 0.95 - -
1st Quarter
Shahtaj Sugar Mills 30.06.2021 - 110.379 9.19 - -
Limited Nine Month
===============================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
