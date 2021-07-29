ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 29 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Al-Abbas Sugar                30.06.2021      -           448.993      25.86         -                        -
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
Dewan Sugar                   30.06.2021      -         (664.163)     (7.26)         -                        -
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
Imperial Limited              30.06.2021      -            93.420       0.94         -                        -
                              Nine Month
Faran Sugar Mills             30.06.2021      -         (285.636)    (11.42)         -                        -
Limited                       Nine Month
Fauji Foods Limited           30.06.2021      -         (758.288)     (0.94)         -                        -
                               Half Year
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills        30.06.2021      -          (36.865)     (2.73)         -                        -
Ltd. (Unconsolidated)         Nine Month
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills        30.06.2021      -          (26.389)     (1.96)         -                        -
Ltd. (Consolidated)           Nine Month
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Ltd.      30.06.2021      -           208.842      10.20         -                        -
                              Nine Month
Mehran Sugar                  30.06.2021      -           263.153       5.38         -                        -
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
The Premier Sugar &           30.06.2021
Distillery Mills              Nine Month      -         (144.420)    (38.51)         -                        -
Limited (Unconsolidated)
The Premier Sugar &           30.06.2021      -          (93.657)    (42.75)         -                        -
Distillery Mills              Nine Month
Limited (Consolidated)
Chashma Sugar Mills           30.06.2021      -           202.996       7.08         -                        -
Limited                       Nine Month
JDW Sugar Mills               30.06.2021      -         1,487.444      24.88         -                        -
Ltd. (Unconsolidated)         Nine Month
JDW Sugar Mills               30.06.2021      -         1,866.424      31.23         -                        -
Ltd (Consolidated)            Nine Month
Hinopak Motors Ltd.           30.06.2021      -            23.632       0.95         -                        -
                             1st Quarter
Shahtaj Sugar Mills           30.06.2021      -           110.379       9.19         -                        -
Limited                       Nine Month
===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

