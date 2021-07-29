KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

================================================= CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM FOR THE MONTHS OF JULY & AUG 2021 ================================================= TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT ================================================= 27.07.2021 Tuesday 29.07.2021 Thursday 28.07.2021 Wednesday 30.07.2021 Friday 29.07.2021 Thursday 02.08.2021 Monday 30.07.2021 Friday 03.08.2021 Tuesday =================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021