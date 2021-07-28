ANL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
Indian shares fall as banks and pharma drag; IMF cuts growth forecast

  • Pharma stocks were 1.31% lower after Tuesday's 4.3% drop, dragged down by Dr Reddy's Lab, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Cipla Ltd
Reuters 28 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell more than 1% on Wednesday, dragged by banking and pharmaceutical stocks, after the International Monetary Fund trimmed its economic growth forecast for the country.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 1.33% to 15,537.55 by 0515 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 1.45% lower at 51,815.51, also tracking weak global cues.

"Global markets are the main reason for the fall in Indian markets, led by a sell-off in Chinese tech stocks on a regulatory crackdown there," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mumbai.

[ Indian shares end lower as pharma stocks drag ][1]

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, which runs India's biggest airline IndiGo, fell as much as 4.3%, a day after the company posted a record quarterly loss as the pandemic weighed on a nascent recovery.

Carmaker Maruti Suzuki and consumer goods major Nestle both were down about 1.4% ahead of their quarterly earnings.

The pandemic and related lockdowns are expected to impact Maruti Suzuki's quarterly results, said Khemka.

IndusInd Bank shares rose as much as 2.3% and were the biggest gainers on the Nifty 50, after the lender posted a rise in both net profit and net interest income. However, the overall banking index was down 1.59%.

Pharma stocks were 1.31% lower after Tuesday's 4.3% drop, dragged down by Dr Reddy's Lab, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Cipla Ltd.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday forecast India's economy to grow 9.5% in 2021 - a cut of three percentage points from its earlier forecast - citing a lack of access to vaccines and renewed waves of COVID-19 cases.

Asian shares stayed stuck at seven-month lows, as markets continued to digest a storm in Chinese equity markets, while the dollar rested with traders reluctant to place large bets ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting.

