ANL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 20.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
FNEL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
GGGL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
GGL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
MDTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
MLCF 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.79%)
NETSOL 166.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PACE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
PAEL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PIBTL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
SILK 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.2%)
SNGP 50.91 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.64%)
TELE 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.32%)
TRG 166.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.3%)
UNITY 42.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.16%)
WTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.87%)
BR100 5,174 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0.14%)
BR30 26,549 Increased By ▲ 60.14 (0.23%)
KSE100 47,731 Increased By ▲ 43.91 (0.09%)
KSE30 19,134 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (0.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BoE set to keep full-speed stimulus despite split over inflation risk

  • That would allow the BoE to crack on with the task of shrinking its massive balance sheet, possibly in mid-2022
Reuters 28 Jul 2021

LONDON: The Bank of England looks set to keep its stimulus running at full speed next week despite two policymakers breaking ranks to suggest that its nearly 900 billion pound ($1.2 trillion) bond-buying scheme might have to end early as inflation speeds up.

Britain's economy is rebounding quickly from its almost 10% crash of 2020, when the country suffered a higher COVID-19 death toll and longer lockdowns than most other nations.

With consumers back in shops, bars and restaurants and fuel prices leaping as the global economy fires up, inflation has sped past the BoE's 2% target and is on course to surpass 3%.

Bank of England plans to 'green' its corporate bond holdings

Many investors are betting the BoE will raise interest rates before the US Federal Reserve, even though the US economy has already recovered its pre-pandemic size, unlike Britain's.

Two BoE rate-setters - Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden and Michael Saunders - have said the time for tighter policy might be nearing, raising the prospect of the BoE curtailing its bond-buying programme sooner than planned.

But colleagues have signalled they think the bigger risk would be to stop the bond-buying programme before its scheduled end in late 2021. That could hurt the still incomplete recovery in the world's fifth-biggest economy.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak is phasing out furlough payments along with other parts of his pandemic safety net, and a recent slowing of COVID-19 cases could prove fleeting.

"I think it will remain appropriate to keep the current monetary stimulus in place for several quarters at least, and probably longer," Monetary Policy Committee member Gertjan Vlieghe said on Monday.

INFLATION SIGNALS

Key to the BoE leaving the stimulus programme unchanged is its view that the jump in inflation will prove short-lived.

In May, the BoE said it expected consumer price inflation would peak at about 2.5% in late 2021 although it was then forced to raise that to above 3% in an interim forecast in June.

The new quarterly projections due on Aug. 5 are likely to see a new peak of 3.5%, which would nudge up the BoE's closely watched forecasts for inflation in two and three years' time to its 2.0% target, according to economists at HSBC.

That would be taken by investors as an implicit backing of recent market pricing for a May 2022 hike of 15 basis points taking Bank Rate to 0.25%, up from its all-time low of 0.1% now, and a further 25 basis point hike a year later, they said.

"This is more tightening and sooner than was expected in May, when the first 15 basis point move was not priced until early 2023," HSBC economist Elizabeth Martins said.

Other economists expect the BoE to raise rates in the second half of 2022 or only in 2023.

HOW TO TIGHTEN?

Investors are also waiting for the BoE to publish new guidance on how it would sequence raising interest rates with shrinking its bond-buying programme, either by not reinvesting the cash from maturing bonds or by actively selling bonds.

Vlieghe said on Monday that the BoE would publish its review "soon" but like other MPC members he declined to give precise details on any timing.

Deutsche Bank economist Sanjay Raja predicted the BoE would announce its strategy next week and say that it was lowering the Bank Rate threshold at which it would start to unwind its balance sheet to 0.25% - much lower than the existing 1.5% trigger - or simply scrap the threshold altogether.

That would allow the BoE to crack on with the task of shrinking its massive balance sheet, possibly in mid-2022.

"Unlike the previous tightening, the MPC will target the Bank's balance sheet more so than the policy rate," Raja said.

Bank of England global economy Covid 19 death

BoE set to keep full-speed stimulus despite split over inflation risk

Saudi FM assures COAS of unflinching support to Pakistan

Pakistan reports another 4,119 Covid-19 cases, positivity shoots to 7.9%

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

Senate body grills commerce ministry over poor performance

Fixation of cotton intervention price: Cabinet refers back ECC’s decision

Noor Mukadam murder case: ‘Secret’ meeting of US officials with Zahir Jaffer criticised

Ex-mill sales tax step taken to forestall sugar price hike

KE accused of violating power supply deal with govt

ECC to consider Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 today

ECC likely to allow import of 100,000 MT of sugar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters