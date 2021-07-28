Malala Yousafzai wants girls to try out cricket

Activist and Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai wants girls to pursue their goals and fight gender bias — and that extends to having fun.

"I want to tell all girls: try it, and if you enjoy it, go for it," she said in a video interview with Sky Sports Cricket this week on the sidelines of The Hundred. "We are there to support you."

"Even today, when we see women cricket players playing in this stadium, they are sending a message to all girls out there that they can be in sports, they can be players, they can play any sport they want," she added.

Malala also motivated girls to just pick a ball and bat, and start playing. She said if one enjoys playing a sport, they should never back off from playing it. She gave the example of the women cricket players who were performing brilliantly on field during the tournament, and encouraged young girls to follow their footsteps.

The Hundred is a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight men's and women's teams located in major cities across England and Wales. The tournament gives equal weight to both men's and women's sides, with almost all the matches taking place as back-to-back double-headers at the same venue on the same day, with one ticket giving access to both the men's and women's games.

