Rio Tinto first-half earnings more than doubles
28 Jul 2021
Rio Tinto said on Wednesday first-half underlying earnings more than doubled, as the global miner benefited from a surge in iron ore prices on strong demand from China for the steel-making commodity.
Underlying earnings for the world's top iron ore producer in the six months ended June rose to $12.17 billion from $4.75 billion a year earlier.
It beat a consensus of $12.01 billion from 14 analysts compiled by Vuma.
