ANL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.96%)
ASL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.88%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
GGGL 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
GGL 46.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MLCF 44.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
NETSOL 166.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.39%)
PACE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
SILK 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.52%)
TELE 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.26%)
TRG 166.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
UNITY 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.05%)
WTL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)
BR30 26,446 Decreased By ▼ -43.23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,696 Increased By ▲ 9.14 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,122 Decreased By ▼ -7.87 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business & Finance

Rio Tinto first-half earnings more than doubles

  • It beat a consensus of $12.01 billion from 14 analysts compiled by Vuma
Reuters 28 Jul 2021

Rio Tinto said on Wednesday first-half underlying earnings more than doubled, as the global miner benefited from a surge in iron ore prices on strong demand from China for the steel-making commodity.

Underlying earnings for the world's top iron ore producer in the six months ended June rose to $12.17 billion from $4.75 billion a year earlier.

Rio Tinto may face a fine when Australia cave inquiry reports on Weds

It beat a consensus of $12.01 billion from 14 analysts compiled by Vuma.

China Rio Tinto Global miner Vuma

