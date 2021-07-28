ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 Index ends flat: BRIndex100 stays bearish

Recorder Report 28 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a bullish trend during the most part of the Tuesday session; however profit-taking at the fag end erased all the gains by the end of the trading. BRIndex100 lost 14.15 points or 0.27 percent to close at 5,169.15 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,212.84 points and intraday low of 5,160.72 points. Volumes stood at 335.317 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 317.01 points or 1.18 percent to close at 26,515.56 points with total daily turnover of 199.181 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 47,686.99 points, up 14.31 points or 0.03 percent. Trading activity remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 432.626 million shares as compared to 450.242 million shares traded on Monday.

Foreign investors remained net sellers of shares worth $1.653 million. The market capitalization declined by Rs 12 billion to Rs 8.335 trillion. Out of total 432 active scrips, 259 closed in negative and 165 in positive while the value of 8 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 36.634 million shares however lost Rs 0.10 to close at Rs 3.74 followed by Byco Petroleum that closed at 10.06, down Rs 0.21 with 34.550 million shares. Sapphire Textile and Sapphire Fiber were the top gainers increasing by Rs 67.50 and Rs 60.00 respectively to close at Rs 967.50 and Rs 860.00 while Colgate Palmolive and AKD Hospitality were the top losers declining by Rs 83.46 and Rs 30.00 respectively to close at Rs 2694.00 and Rs 415.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 58.47 points or 0.58 percent to close at 9,947.93 points with total turnover of 5.698 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 43.71 points or 0.6 percent to close at 7,268.38 points with 14.478 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 110.14 points or 1.19 percent to close at 9,351.65 points with 37.145 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index lost 24.91 points or 0.44 percent to close at 5,639.93 points with 17.040 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index fell by 15.71 points or 0.39 percent to close at 3,981.49 points with 15.070 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 4,737.12 points, down 5.17 points or 0.11 percent with 83.247 million shares.

Muhammad Mubashir at JS Global Capital said that bulls managed to pull the KSE-100 Index to an intraday high of plus 237 points before profit-taking kicked in and erased nearly all gains by day end. The equity market closed the session flat at 47,687 levels.

The textile sector remained particularly buoyant following strong export numbers and a positive outlook for the sector. KTML (up 7.5 percent) closed at its upper circuit while GATM (up 3.8 percent) and NML (up 1.1 percent) also closed in the green. Traded volume remained mostly flat at 433 million shares, where WTL (down 2.6 percent), BYCO (down 2.0 percent), KASBM (up 14.0 percent), TPL (up 0.4 percent) and ASC (down 0.1 percent) were the volume leaders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index WorldCall Telecom

KSE-100 Index ends flat: BRIndex100 stays bearish

IMF revises GDP growth projection upward to 3.9pc

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

IMF warns developing states falling behind

Senate body grills ministry over poor performance

Fixation of cotton intervention price: Cabinet refers back ECC’s decision

ECC likely to allow import of 100,000 MT of sugar

ECC to consider STPF 2020-25 today

Kashif youngest person to summit K2

2002 Policy: Nepra not sure whether IPPs secured illegal gains

Policy rate kept on hold at 7pc to support growth

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.