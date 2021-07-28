KSE-100 Index ends flat: BRIndex100 stays bearish

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a bullish trend during the most part of the Tuesday session; however profit-taking at the fag end erased all the gains by the end of the trading. BRIndex100 lost 14.15 points or 0.27 percent to close at 5,169.15 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,212.84 points and intraday low of 5,160.72 points. Volumes stood at 335.317 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 317.01 points or 1.18 percent to close at 26,515.56 points with total daily turnover of 199.181 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 47,686.99 points, up 14.31 points or 0.03 percent. Trading activity remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 432.626 million shares as compared to 450.242 million shares traded on Monday.

Foreign investors remained net sellers of shares worth $1.653 million. The market capitalization declined by Rs 12 billion to Rs 8.335 trillion. Out of total 432 active scrips, 259 closed in negative and 165 in positive while the value of 8 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 36.634 million shares however lost Rs 0.10 to close at Rs 3.74 followed by Byco Petroleum that closed at 10.06, down Rs 0.21 with 34.550 million shares. Sapphire Textile and Sapphire Fiber were the top gainers increasing by Rs 67.50 and Rs 60.00 respectively to close at Rs 967.50 and Rs 860.00 while Colgate Palmolive and AKD Hospitality were the top losers declining by Rs 83.46 and Rs 30.00 respectively to close at Rs 2694.00 and Rs 415.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 58.47 points or 0.58 percent to close at 9,947.93 points with total turnover of 5.698 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 43.71 points or 0.6 percent to close at 7,268.38 points with 14.478 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 110.14 points or 1.19 percent to close at 9,351.65 points with 37.145 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index lost 24.91 points or 0.44 percent to close at 5,639.93 points with 17.040 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index fell by 15.71 points or 0.39 percent to close at 3,981.49 points with 15.070 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 4,737.12 points, down 5.17 points or 0.11 percent with 83.247 million shares.

Muhammad Mubashir at JS Global Capital said that bulls managed to pull the KSE-100 Index to an intraday high of plus 237 points before profit-taking kicked in and erased nearly all gains by day end. The equity market closed the session flat at 47,687 levels.

The textile sector remained particularly buoyant following strong export numbers and a positive outlook for the sector. KTML (up 7.5 percent) closed at its upper circuit while GATM (up 3.8 percent) and NML (up 1.1 percent) also closed in the green. Traded volume remained mostly flat at 433 million shares, where WTL (down 2.6 percent), BYCO (down 2.0 percent), KASBM (up 14.0 percent), TPL (up 0.4 percent) and ASC (down 0.1 percent) were the volume leaders.

