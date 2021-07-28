President for proactive steps to develop IT sector

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday called for taking proactive measures to develop the Information Technology (IT) sector to ensure economic and scientific development of the country.

He said that globally, the focus of development policies was shifting from brick-and-mortar development projects to the intellectual development of human resources and Pakistan needed to adopt this modern strategy.

The President expressed these views at a briefing on the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES), given by its Rector Dr Ayub Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The Rector NUCES gave a presentation about the role and achievements of the university in promoting IT education in the country.