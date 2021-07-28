ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business

Illegal STRN case: FTO summons top officials of FBR and PRAL

Recorder Report 28 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has summoned top officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) to investigate a case where a professional advocate has been compulsorily registered as a retailer, through issuance of illegal Sales Tax Registration Number.

In this regard, the FTO has directed the CEO, PRAL, Member IR-Operations FBR, secretary Revenue Division, and the Chief-CIR, RTO, Lahore to appear before the FTO on August 2, 2021.

In this case, a professional advocate has been compulsorily registered as a “retailer”, through issuance of illegal sales tax registration number on fraud documents by misusing CNIC by PRAL/FBR tax employees.

It is reliably learned that a tax lawyer, Waheed Shahzad Butt, has moved a complaint before the FTO to thoroughly investigate the registration process at the FBR/PRAL.

The FTO has ordered to conduct an investigation and a case has been fixed for 02.08.2021 for hearing by the FTO Regional Office at Lahore. The FTO has been informed that the complainant advocate is a taxpayer citizen of Pakistan, practicing senior lawyer, and a whistle-blower in dozens of cases of public interest.

The issue under question is very sensitive, where it has been accused that some FBR employee recommended for compulsorily registration on the basis of “so-called sales” declared in income tax returns and concerned LRO/PRAL/FBR officials compulsorily register a professional advocate as a “retailer”. Waheed told this correspondent that when the whole system of submission of applications, verification of data/documents is under the command and control of the FBR/PRAL, how and why CNIC of some citizens have been misused?

It is inevitable to investigate the whole matter that how the sales tax registration number has been issued without any consent of taxpayer.

The FTO notice states, “Whereas case has been fixed for hearing on 02.08.2021 at 11.00am, you are once again reminded to ensure the submission of comments/reply well before 02.08.2021 and appear for hearing on the aforementioned date and time personally or through your authorised attorney/advocate.”

FBR Waheed Shahzad Butt Taxpayer Federal Tax Ombudsman Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited

Illegal STRN case: FTO summons top officials of FBR and PRAL

IMF revises GDP growth projection upward to 3.9pc

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

IMF warns developing states falling behind

Senate body grills ministry over poor performance

Fixation of cotton intervention price: Cabinet refers back ECC’s decision

ECC likely to allow import of 100,000 MT of sugar

ECC to consider STPF 2020-25 today

Kashif youngest person to summit K2

2002 Policy: Nepra not sure whether IPPs secured illegal gains

Policy rate kept on hold at 7pc to support growth

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.