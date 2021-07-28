Chief of South African Defence Forces meets COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of South African National Defence Forces General Rudzani Maphwanya called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to mutual interests, regional security situation and defence, training and security cooperation between both the countries came under discussion during the meeting.

The COAS said Pakistan attached great value to its relations with South Africa.

Gen Bajwa said Pakistan viewed South Africa as a key country in the African continent and “we appreciate South Africa’s role towards regional peace, security and development of the African region.”

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional peace and stability especially the Afghan peace process. Both the dignitaries pledged to play their role for further improvement in bilateral cooperation at all levels.

Meanwhile, General Rudzani Maphwanya also met the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon bilateral cooperation, security and the prevailing regional environment.

The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of the military to military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented ‘guard of honour’ to the visiting dignitary.