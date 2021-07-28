ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Report on Pakistan’s judicial system: Khaqan says govt should lodge protest with US

Fazal Sher 28 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government should lodge a protest with the United States (US) over the US State Department report which stated that Pakistan’s judiciary is influenced by the government and other stakeholders, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters after appearing before Accountability Court in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case, he said that protest should be lodged with American government that under which facts, the US State Department published this report as no one invests in the country where judiciary is not independent and courts could not make decision on their own.

The report raised many questions over Pakistan’s judicial system, he said.

He said that the report says that our courts have been influenced by the Establishment.

“Such kinds of reports create concerns among investors but those people who are facing cases in courts are more concerned because if our judiciary is not independent then what can be expected from these courts,” he said.

Abbasi said that this is a matter of concern for the Supreme Court, High Court and lower judiciary that how they look into these matters and how they will satisfy ordinary public that justice will be provided to them through the judicial system.

Earlier, he and other accused appeared before Accountability Court-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan in LNG case.

The court marked his attendance and allowed him to leave.

During the hearing, Imran Shafique, counsel for co-accused Aamir Naseem former member Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) cross-examined prosecution witness Fasihuddin, acting senior general manager regulatory affairs Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).

Shafique asked the witness that under which law, the report regarding profit and loss, which was produced before the court was prepared.

At this, the witness said that this was not a report but a summary, which was prepared as per the NAB requirement.

It is not mentioned on the summary that this is not a report but a summary.

The counsel said that the documents and summary on the basis of which the summary was prepared were not produced before the court. He further said that he will inform the court that financial position is balance sheet and not profit and loss.

To another question, the witness said that the summary has been prepared by his staff and not by him. The defense counsel said that the witness never stated in his statement that the summary was prepared by his staff.

Dr Yasir, counsel for co-accused Saeed Ahmed, former chairman Ogra and Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi, counsel for Sheikh Imran ul Haq, former managing director (MD) Pakistan State Oil (PSO) also crossed examined Fasihuddin.

However, Fauzia Zafar, counsel for co-accused Hussain Dawood and Abdul Samad Dawood adopted cross examination conducted by the other counsels.

The court also recorded statement of prosecution witness Rizwan Mehdi.

The court summoned witness Rizwan Mehdi for cross examination and witness Farhan Umer for recording statement during the next hearing to be held on August 17.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accountability court LNG case PMLN Muhammad Azam Khan Pakistan’s judicial system Pakistan’s judicial system American government

Report on Pakistan’s judicial system: Khaqan says govt should lodge protest with US

IMF revises GDP growth projection upward to 3.9pc

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

IMF warns developing states falling behind

Senate body grills ministry over poor performance

Fixation of cotton intervention price: Cabinet refers back ECC’s decision

ECC likely to allow import of 100,000 MT of sugar

ECC to consider STPF 2020-25 today

Kashif youngest person to summit K2

2002 Policy: Nepra not sure whether IPPs secured illegal gains

Policy rate kept on hold at 7pc to support growth

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.