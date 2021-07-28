PP-38 Sialkot: All set for by-election today

LAHORE: Bye-election in PP-38, Sialkot, is being held on Wednesday (today) where one-on-one contest is expected between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Chaudhry Tariq Subhani and PTI’s Ahsan Saleem Baryar.

In total eight candidates are in the run for this seat. Chaudhry Tariq Subhani had won the seat in 2013 general elections while in the general elections of 2018 PML-N’s Chaudhry Khush Akhtar Subhani won it. After Subhani’s death, the seat had fallen vacant.

Sources in Election Commission said there are total 233,000 voters in the constituency of which 128,000 are males while 105,00 are females. Out of total 165 polling stations in the constituency, 30 have been declared as “extremely sensitive” while 68 as “sensitive” and 67 as “normal”.

Similarly, out of 487 polling booths in PP-38, 262 are for males while 225 for females. Over 3,000 police personnel and over 500 jawans of Pakistan Rangers will provide security on the occasion.

