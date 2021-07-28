Admissions to MPhil, PhD: SU announces schedule of interviews

HYDERABAD: The different teaching departments, centers and institutes of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced the schedules of interviews for admissions to MPhil and PhD programs in various disciplines for the academic year 2021.

In this regard, the chairman department of Sindhi Dr. Ishaq Samejo informed that the interviews of the candidates who had obtained 40 or more marks in the entrance test for admissions to MPhil Sindhi would be conducted on 1st of August at 10 am in his office.

On the other hand, the chairperson department of political science Prof. Dr. Kiran Sami informed through her statement that the interviews for admissions to MPhil in political sciences will be held on August 2, 2021 at 11 am in her office.

In addition, the director, Center for Environmental Sciences, Prof. Dr. Khalida Faryal Almani stated in her statement that the interviews for admissions to MPhil and PhD in environmental sciences for the academic year 2021 will be held on August 3 at about 10:30 am in her office.

Director Institute of Commerce Prof. Dr. Aashiq Hussain Jhatial clued-up that the interviews of the candidates obtained 40 or more marks in the entrance test, will be conducted on July 29 at 10 am at the institute.

On the other hand, the director of the Institute of Physics, Prof. Dr. Naik Muhammad Sheikh said in his statement that the interviews for admissions to MPhil and PhD Physics will be held on August 3 at the concerned institute.

In addition, the chairman in-charge, Department of Muslim History, Dr. Muhammad Ali Leghari, in his statement told that the interviews for admissions in MPhil Muslim History for the academic year 2021 will be held on July 28 at 10 am in the his office.

According to the chairman, department of statistics Mir G.H Talpur, the interviews for admissions in MPhil Statistics will be held on August 2 at 11:30 am in his office.

According to chairperson, Department of Comparative Religion and Islamic Culture, Dr. Naheed Arain, the interviews for admission to MPhil in Islamic Culture will be held on August 2, 2021 in her office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021