ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Maggo refutes report on operational matters of FPCCI

28 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI has categorically refuted a fabricated and malicious news story on operational matters of FPCCI which is fuelled by UBG’s lies and treachery.

FPCCI chief added that UBG could not win the elections and since then they are busy in rumour-mongering, deceitful propaganda and sitting idle in the hope that the current Office Bearers of FPCCI will also stop working and will cease to serve the business community. He said that active management of FPCCI’s activities and effective policy advocacy has won the hearts and minds of business community across the board in the current tenure.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo further added that during 5-year long period of UBG, i.e. 2015-19, they have completely destroyed the research department and eliminated the research function at FPCCI, which happens to be the primary responsibility of FPCCI. He said that FPCCI is mandated to embark on research and evidence-based policy input and advocacy; and, not just sloganeering like UBG.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that current leadership of FPCCI takes immense pride in the fact that they have set up an outstanding and credible Policy Advisory Board under an exemplary leadership and have hired the finest talent available.

FPCCI chief also categorically stated that not a single relative of any office bearer has been appointed on any position during the current tenure as opposed to during UBG’s tenure. As for the marketing manager, he maintained that he comes with a vast experience and an accomplished international career. He further stated that the UBG spokesperson himself had approached the office bearers and BMP leaders for personal favors.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo added that the meritocracy will be maintained in FPCCI at all costs and new talent will continue to be added, particularly in research faculties of FPCCI. He said that such malicious and mala fide propaganda in the name of news cannot discourage him from advancing the cause of FPCCI.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI business community Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo UBG

