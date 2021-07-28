Maggo refutes report on operational matters of FPCCI

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI has categorically refuted a fabricated and malicious news story on operational matters of FPCCI which is fuelled by UBG’s lies and treachery.

FPCCI chief added that UBG could not win the elections and since then they are busy in rumour-mongering, deceitful propaganda and sitting idle in the hope that the current Office Bearers of FPCCI will also stop working and will cease to serve the business community. He said that active management of FPCCI’s activities and effective policy advocacy has won the hearts and minds of business community across the board in the current tenure.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo further added that during 5-year long period of UBG, i.e. 2015-19, they have completely destroyed the research department and eliminated the research function at FPCCI, which happens to be the primary responsibility of FPCCI. He said that FPCCI is mandated to embark on research and evidence-based policy input and advocacy; and, not just sloganeering like UBG.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that current leadership of FPCCI takes immense pride in the fact that they have set up an outstanding and credible Policy Advisory Board under an exemplary leadership and have hired the finest talent available.

FPCCI chief also categorically stated that not a single relative of any office bearer has been appointed on any position during the current tenure as opposed to during UBG’s tenure. As for the marketing manager, he maintained that he comes with a vast experience and an accomplished international career. He further stated that the UBG spokesperson himself had approached the office bearers and BMP leaders for personal favors.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo added that the meritocracy will be maintained in FPCCI at all costs and new talent will continue to be added, particularly in research faculties of FPCCI. He said that such malicious and mala fide propaganda in the name of news cannot discourage him from advancing the cause of FPCCI.—PR

