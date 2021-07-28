ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
European shares lower on China falls

Reuters 28 Jul 2021

LONDON: European stocks lost ground on Tuesday after falls in Chinese shares and Reckitt Benckiser’s warning on margins ahead of earnings updates from big fashion retailers later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX index fell 0.5% in its second straight session of losses.

Worries about tighter regulation of China’s heavyweight technology sector fuelled a selloff in global markets this week despite optimism about the ongoing US and European earnings season.

Dutch company Prosus, which has a stake in Chinese technology giant Tencent, slumped 7.2% to the lowest since May 2020, after Chinese stocks sank to multi-month lows.

Lysol-maker Reckitt tumbled 8.4% and logged its worst day since February 2003 as it joined other top consumer goods companies with a warning its margins will be squeezed this year by higher costs.

“For years, the market has assumed that big consumer goods companies had such strong brands that it was easy to pass on any extra costs to the customer in the form of higher prices,” said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell. “Unilever recently showed that wasn’t quite the case, and now Reckitt has also poured cold water on that theory.”

Most European sector indexes fell, with technology stocks leading declines as Logitech tumbled 9.9% after the Swiss maker of computer equipment maintained its full-year targets, despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.

Investors are awaiting earnings from US technology companies later in the day, as well as the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates and economic outlook at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

In Europe, 104 companies in the STOXX 600 have reported earnings so far. Of these, 64.4% exceeded analyst estimates, as per Refinitiv IBES data. In a typical quarter, 51% beat estimates. LVMH edged lower even as the world’s biggest luxury goods group posted higher revenue and profits, driven by surging sales of fashion lines and handbags by Dior, Fendi and Louis Vuitton.

