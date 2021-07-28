ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
THE RUPEE: Mixed behaviour again

BR Research 28 Jul 2021

KARACHI: On Tuesday, on market close, PKR again exhibited mixed behavior but almost opposite to that of yesterday by losing value against USD in interbank market while going up against Euro in open market. It continued to remain unchanged against USD in open market. In global currency markets, at the time of writing of this report; dollar was hovering just below recent peaks as investors looked towards Fed meeting to be held on Wednesday regarding monetary policy while crypto currencies pulled back sharply. In some markets, dollar was also supported by fears of rising COVID delta variant infection rate and its expected impact on global economy.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost one rupee for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 161.30 and 161.40 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR continued to remain unchanged for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 161 and 161.50 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 187.50 and 189 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 20 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 43.55 and 43.75 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 20 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling as well closing at 42.55 and 42.75 respectively.

Open Bid       Rs 161.00
Open Offer     Rs 161.50
Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday 

Bid Rate       Rs 161.30
Offer Rate     Rs 161.40
RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee-greenback parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the local currency market on Tuesday.

According to the local currency dealers, the greenback did not witness any change in its demand and supply situation throughout the trading session and firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 160.50 and Rs 161.80 respectively.

Moreover, the rupee failed to sustain as it declined its day earlier recoveries against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound’s buying and selling rates rose from Monday’s closing of Rs 219.00 and Rs 220.80 to Rs 219.60 and Rs 221.00, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 30 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs161.70(buying) and Rs 161.80(selling) against last rate of Rs162(buying) and Rs 162.10 (selling).

It closed at Rs161.70(buying) and Rs 161.80(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs106,000 (selling) and Rs106.100 (selling).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Comments are closed on this story.