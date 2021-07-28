KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 27, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,169.15 High: 5,212.84 Low: 5,160.72 Net Change: (-) 14.15 Volume ('000): 335,318 Value ('000): 9,414,799 Makt Cap 1,184,518,408,655 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,268.38 NET CH. (-) 43.71 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,351.65 NET CH. (+) 110.14 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,639.93 NET CH. (-) 24.91 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,981.49 NET CH. (-) 15.71 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,737.12 NET CH. (-) 5.17 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-July-2021 ====================================

