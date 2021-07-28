Markets
28 Jul 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 27, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,169.15
High: 5,212.84
Low: 5,160.72
Net Change: (-) 14.15
Volume ('000): 335,318
Value ('000): 9,414,799
Makt Cap 1,184,518,408,655
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,268.38
NET CH. (-) 43.71
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,351.65
NET CH. (+) 110.14
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,639.93
NET CH. (-) 24.91
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,981.49
NET CH. (-) 15.71
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,737.12
NET CH. (-) 5.17
------------------------------------
As on: 27-July-2021
====================================
