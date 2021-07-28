Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
28 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Tuesday (July 27, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 161.2000
Pound Sterling 221.8918
Euro 189.8291
Japanese Yen 1.4619
===========================
