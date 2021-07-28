ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

FDI conundrum: key factors

BR Research 28 Jul 2021

Globally, optimism is cautiously returning to FDI landscape. The prospects have gradually improved and UNCTAD’s World Investment Report 2021 highlights that though prospects are highly uncertain, global foreign direct investment is expected to recover some lost ground in 2021 and jump back to pre-Covid levels in 2022. The recovery in FDI is hinged upon the pace of economic recovery in economies amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

However, the improvement in global FDI landscape is likely to be patchy. Where steep decline in FDI during 2020 was mostly seen in the developed world, most of the growth and improvement is also now being attributed to developed economies because of the M&A activity and large-scale public investment support. While the recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean is not expected soon, inflows to Asia are expected to remain resilient primarily because of India and China.

Better prospects should spell some hope is FDI flows to Pakistan, which have been abysmally low and continue to slither further down every year. When compared to its peer countries, FDI to Pakistan is lagging far behind.

The US Department of States in in 2021 Investment Climate Statements acknowledges that Pakistan’s current government has made efforts to boost by pledging to restructure tax collection, boost trade and investment, and fight corruption. However, it also points out that the balance of payments crisis that the government inherited has forced it to prioritize increasing reserves and shore up its current account which has affected the structural reforms. Though the situation in terms of law and order and security has drastically improved in the country as well as some progress has also been made across the Doing Business indices, the US Department of State points out unpredictability of security situation, lengthy dispute resolution processes, poor intellectual property rights (IPR) enforcement, inconsistent taxation policies, and lack of harmonization of rules across Pakistan’s provinces as factors that place Pakistan much behind its regional competitors.

Pakistan’s placement on FATF’s monitoring list is another key factor that is inhibiting foreign investors to flock into the country. Since 2018, Pakistan has been on the watchdog’s monitoring list; and while FDI has been falling or has remained stagnant at best much before that, the grey listing by FAFT surely scares investors.

COVID has further put pressure as global FDI was drastically down in 2020. And then comes the much ironic factor for poor performance in attracting foreign equity investment: the much-needed interest and efforts of the governemnt and the Board of Investment. This not only entails finding and approaching prospective investors, conducting road shows (digital shows during the pandemic), but also lack improvisation in FDI diversification both in terms of sector and countries.

FDI COVID19 Foreign Direct Investment FATF Pakistan large scale public investment

FDI conundrum: key factors

IMF revises Pakistan's GDP growth projection upward to 3.9pc

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

Senate body grills commerce ministry over poor performance

Fixation of cotton intervention price: Cabinet refers back ECC’s decision

ECC likely to allow import of 100,000 MT of sugar

KE accused of violating power supply deal with govt

IMF warns developing states falling behind

ECC to consider STPF 2020-25 today

Kashif youngest person to summit K2

2002 Policy: Nepra not sure whether IPPs secured illegal gains

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters