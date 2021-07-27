ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street comes off record highs ahead of big tech earnings

  • Apple, Microsoft and Google set to report results
  • GE rises on strong cash flow position
  • Chinese stocks extend declines
  • Indexes down: Dow 0.50%, S&P 0.41%, Nasdaq 0.53%
Reuters 27 Jul 2021

US stock indexes retreated from record highs on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from the most valuable companies on Wall Street and in the run-up to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting.

More than one-third of the S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, led by Apple, Microsoft , Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet, the four largest US companies by market value.

Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft, which traded in a flat-to-slightly lower range, are set to report earnings after the market closes, while Amazon will report results on Thursday.

"The markets may be in a sideways, quiet mode until we get some of those results ... generally it's more reactive than it is proactive," said Randy Frederick, managing director of Trading and Derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research.

Wall Street falls from record highs as earnings-heavy week kicks off

"The expectations for earnings growth are high. This is being compared to 2020, when the economy was shut down, and as a result, there's a very low bar (for comparison)."

Lower-than-expected capital goods data somewhat dented sentiment, while investors also remained on edge ahead of more cues from the central bank on when it intends to begin reining in its massive stimulus program. The two-day Fed meeting will begin later on Tuesday.

Frederick said the Fed was likely to stand pat on policy this week but could hint at its plans for tightening during the Jackson Hole Symposium in August.

Dollar eases slightly with Fed in focus

At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 176.38 points, or 0.50%, at 34,967.93 and the S&P 500 was down 17.99 points, or 0.41%, at 4,404.31. The Nasdaq Composite was down 78.17 points, or 0.53%, at 14,762.54.

Wall Street's main indexes had inched up to record closing highs on Monday, carrying over momentum from a strong batch of corporate earnings last week.

Of the S&P 500 constituents, 124 companies have reported earnings so far and 88.7% of them have beaten estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc fell 1.5%, as concerns over production being hit by a semiconductor shortage offset initial optimism over a better-than-expected second-quarter profit.

Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software

US-listed Chinese stocks extended losses as fears over more regulations in the mainland persisted. Alibaba and Baidu lost about 3.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

General Electric rose around 2% after lifting its annual free cash flow forecast. But the company, once a bellwether for US economic activity, warned that it was facing inflationary pressures that were likely to intensify in the rest of the year.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.57-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 3.99-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 16 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 18 new highs and 94 new lows.

Wall Street Dow Jones Industrial Average Dollar Tesla Nasdaq index S&P 500 index

Wall Street comes off record highs ahead of big tech earnings

'Unnecessary movement' in Karachi restricted after 6pm as Sindh tightens Covid SOPs

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reiterate bilateral support, agree to work on regional issues

Afghan soldiers amicably returned to Afghanistan: ISPR

Nawaz-Afghan NSA meeting held on Ashraf Ghani's request, says Abbasi

Investment Climate report: FO says section on judiciary ‘incorrect and misleading’

IMF sees 6% world growth, warns developing nations falling behind

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

NATO chief urges 'negotiated settlement' in Afghanistan

Pakistan reports over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Hong Kong, China shares battered by regulation fears; yuan drops

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters