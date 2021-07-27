ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Stocks retreat as Fed kicks off policy meeting

  • Hong Kong sank more than four percent to match Monday's drop with investors running for cover after Beijing's latest move to tighten control over the economy
AFP Updated 27 Jul 2021

LONDON: European stock markets fell Tuesday after a mixed Asian session, as attention turned to the Federal Reserve and the start of the US central bank's policy meeting.

Bitcoin, which briefly topped $40,000 on Monday, dropped under $38,000 after Amazon denied a report that it planned to begin accepting the digital currency by the end of the year.

Hong Kong led a sell-off across most Asian stock markets, extending the previous day's losses as traders were spooked by China's latest crackdown on a range of industries.

New regulations on China's tutorial sector -- which has clobbered private education firms -- along with more moves against tech firms and fresh rules for property and food delivery companies has traders wondering where Beijing will strike next, analysts said.

In the background are rising concerns about the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant and the slow rollout of vaccines, with some governments having to impose new lockdowns or other containment measures.

Meanwhile, the highest-level China-US talks under President Joe Biden ended without making much headway, suggesting tensions between the two superpowers will continue to simmer.

Hong Kong sank more than four percent to match Monday's drop with investors running for cover after Beijing's latest move to tighten control over the economy.

European stocks ease from peaks, Prosus hits 1-year low

At the weekend, China said it would prevent after-school tutoring companies from making a profit, raising capital or going public, making it virtually impossible to invest in them.

Officials also looked to wind in tech giant Tencent, while unveiling new rules to protect hard-pressed drivers in the delivery business.

"China's regulatory uncertainty is not going away," said Rodrigo Catril at National Australia Bank.

"Indeed it looks to be broadening, with no clarity as to when and where it will end."

In Hong Kong, the value of shares in firms caught in the regulatory sweep fell further, though losses for education firms were not as stark as on Monday.

Tencent was also hit after it was told to relinquish exclusive music label rights owing to apparent antitrust breaches.

It's shares fell by 10 percent, while Alibaba shed more than six percent. Food delivery firm Meituan lost more than 17 percent.

The downbeat mood Tuesday was in stark contrast to Monday on Wall Street, where all three main indices finished again at record highs thanks to healthy corporate earnings and a firm belief that the long-term economic outlook remains strong.

Eyes are now on the Federal Reserve's key board meeting for some forward guidance on policy in light of the economic recovery and concerns about surging prices.

While the central bank is expected to maintain its accommodative stance for now, it is thought officials will begin discussing how to ease its bond-buying programme.

Earnings reports from market titans such as Amazon, Apple and Microsoft are also due this week, and observers felt it was likely that firms could continue to enjoy growth for another 18 months as the post Covid process continues.

Key figures around 1100 GMT

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent at 6,999.68 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.4 percent at 15,554.50

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 6,565.94

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.4 percent at 4,088.10

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 percent at 27,970.22 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 4.2 percent at 25,086.43 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 2.5 percent at 3,381.18 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 35,144.31 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1789 from $1.1802 at 2125 GMT

Euro/pound: UP at 85.48 pence from 85.41 pence

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3790 from $1.3815

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 110.10 yen from 110.37 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.4 percent at $74.79 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.2 percent at $72.04 per barrel

European stocks asian stocks bitcoin

