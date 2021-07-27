Nawaz-Afghan NSA meeting held on Ashraf Ghani's request, says Abbasi

Former premier and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that Nawaz Sharif and Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib met at the request of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Talking to a private TV channel, Abbasi said that Nawaz Sharif not only met Mohib but other officials as they were all part of a delegation from Afghanistan.

He stated that the meeting was in favour of Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry censures Nawaz Sharif for meeting Afghan NSA

He pointed out that five months ago Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had expressed a desire for a meeting between an Afghan delegation and Nawaz Sharif in London. The PML-N leader maintained that at his request, the meeting was arranged.

Abbasi said the Afghan NSA's controversial statement was rightfully condemned by Pakistan. He highlighted that relations are always between two countries and not between individuals.

He said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to improve Pakistan's ties with Afghanistan by holding the meeting. He mentioned that the Afghan delegation and Sharif discussed bilateral relations at length.

Nawaz's meeting with Afghan NSA causes controversy

“Even if someone is your enemy and they come at your doorstep, you listen to them. But Afghanistan is a friend of Pakistan,” Abbasi said.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry criticised Mohib-Nawaz's meeting, saying it has damaged Islamabad's security doctrine.

He said that the Afghan NSA had links with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had always raised issues for Pakistan.

Similarly, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also criticised Mohib for his comments against Pakistan and told him to correct his behavior.

"The national security adviser of Afghanistan -- carefully listen to me ... as the foreign minister of Pakistan I say that no Pakistani will shake your hand or talk with you if you don't desist from the kind of language you are using or the accusations you're making against Pakistan," Qureshi had said.