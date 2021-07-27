ANL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
ASC 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.83%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.65%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
FCCL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FFL 21.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.52%)
FNEL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
GGGL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.39%)
GGL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 167.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.1%)
PACE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
PAEL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.84%)
TELE 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
TRG 167.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.27%)
UNITY 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1%)
WTL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,201 Increased By ▲ 24.12 (0.47%)
BR30 26,784 Increased By ▲ 73.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 199.85 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,178 Increased By ▲ 70.65 (0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Brent oil may rise into $75.36-$75.87 range

  • The contract has completed a pullback towards $73.50, it may not revisit this level
Reuters 27 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may rise into $75.36-$75.87 range, as it has broken a resistance at $74.52 per barrel.

The correction occurred earlier than expected, which was supposed to be triggered by the falling trendline. Bulls may have accumulated enough momentum to break the trendline and rise into the target zone.

A failure to break the trendline will have a strong bearish indication that the downtrend from the July 6 high of $77.84 may resume.

Support is at $73.85, a break below which could cause a fall into $72.33-$73.17 range. On the daily chart, oil broke a resistance at $73.50. It is expected to rise towards $77.96.

The contract has completed a pullback towards $73.50, it may not revisit this level.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

