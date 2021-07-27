PSX under pressure: BRIndex100 depressed

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Monday remained under pressure due to selling by local and foreign investors in various sectors.

BRIndex100 lost 22.54 points or 0.43 percent to close at 5,183.30 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,231.74 points and intraday low of 5,178.63 points. Volumes stood at 396.378 million shares.

BRIndex30 closed at 26,832.57 points, up 61.5 points or 0.23 percent with a turnover of 288.099 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 120.39 points or 0.25 percent and closed at 47,672.68 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter increased to 450.242 million shares as compared to 314.163 million shares traded on previous session.

Foreign investors remained net sellers of shares worth $1.254 million. The market capitalization declined by Rs 16 billion to Rs 8.347 trillion. Out of total 394 active scrips, 187 closed in positive and 187 in negative while the value of 20 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 127.888 million shares and gained Rs 0.28 to close at Rs 3.84 followed by Telecard Limited that increased by Rs 0.99 to close at Rs 15.72 with 45.078 million shares. Unilever Foods and Colgate Palmolive were the top gainers increasing by Rs 400.00 and Rs 79.46 respectively to close at Rs 16400.00 and Rs 2777.46 while Wyeth Pak and Shield Corp were the top losers declining by Rs 37.60 and Rs 31.80 respectively to close at Rs 2091.50 and Rs 392.20.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 16.87 points or 0.17 percent to close at 10,006.40 points with total turnover of 6.248 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 77.43 points or 1.05 percent to close at 7,312.09 points with 13.435 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index fell by 32.55 points or 0.35 percent to close at 9,241.51 points with 15.063 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 30.65 points or 0.54 percent to close at 5,664.84 points with 5.690 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index increased by 50.03 points or 1.24 percent to close at 3,997.20 points with 21.116 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 4,742.29 points, up 54.92 points or 1.17 percent with 216.390 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market traded rangebound between plus 137 points and minus 186 points and closing the session down 120 points. First day of the rollover saw a bit of hiccup early on when the 60 and 90 day contracts faced some technical glitch. Enhancement of position limit and exposure limit helped investors take new positions, whereas Technology and Textile sectors saw nominal profit booking. PKR parity, which realized depreciation in the outgoing week, bounced back.

Cement, Steel, E&P, O&GMCs and Banks contributed negatively to the Index, whereas Fertilizer, Technology and Textile sectors had positive bearing on the Index.

Sectors contributing to the performance include E&P (down 73 points), Cement (down 55 points), Banks (down 37 points), Power (down 19 points), Fertilizer (up 58 points), Technology (up 25 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include ENGRO (up 36 points), MCB (up 24 points), EFERT (up 24 points), SYS (up 13 points) and TRG (up 13 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include PPL (down 36 points), UBL (down 25 points), MEBL (down 25 points), OGDC (down 25 points) and HUBC (down 17 points).

