Defeat in AJK: Fawad urges PPP, PML-N leaders to resign

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has urged the PPP and the PML-N leaders to resign from their posts after defeat in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections. While addressing a press conference with Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Fawad said that the election 2021 in the AJK showed people's confidence in the electoral process and system of the country.

Fawad said both PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz should accept the responsibility of their parties' defeat in the poll and step down from their posts, while adding that they should now give chance to new political leadership to emerge within the party.

He also said instead of hiding behind the narrative of rigging, both the leaders should step aside from their party positions.

"I want to congratulate the people of AJK that by giving huge mandate to the PTI they have strengthened the freedom movement of people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)", he further said.

Fawad said former premier Nawaz Sharif's meeting with Afghan National Security Adviser (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib in London ahead of the AJK elections further damaged the party's position in the region.

The minister said the people of Azad Kashmir have rejected the anti-Pakistan narrative of the PML-N.

The minister said PM Imran Khan is the first leader who raised the voice for the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Amin Gandapur thanked people of Azad Kashmir for supporting the PTI in elections.

He assured the people of Azad Kashmir that PTI government will address their issues, which they have been facing for the last 72 years.

