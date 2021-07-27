PARTLY FACETIOUS: Bilawal's campaign

"It's a question of disrespect, not anti-state or treason."

"You cannot punish anyone for disrespecting a high office holder but you can punish anti-state or treasonous statement."

"That doesn't always hold. You remember Stanley McChrystal, US and Nato commander in Afghanistan! He was fired by Obama for disrespecting the civilian government - I recall the word 'bozos' was used for the then US civilian leadership, which was leaked to the press..."

"I remember and according to Obama, McChrystal's leaked statement undermined the civilian control of the military that is at the core of the US democratic system..."

"OK, but in our democratic..."

"Shut up, cause you can't put up. Anyway let me make my point...the meeting between the Afghan Security Chief and Nawaz Sharif in London must be seen as a mark of disrespect for our decision makers rather than a conspiracy because the former is likely to go into exile if the Taliban take over and the latter is in exile and sentenced......"

"Yeah, that is ironical - he was served a sentence that he is not serving! But meeting a foreign national who holds a high office..."

"If you recall during the last days of Obama's second term Netanyahu went to Washington DC and met everyone but Obama and viola guess who won the elections? Republican Trump."

"I agree that was tantamount to disrespecting Obama...just like the Afghan security adviser disrespected The Khan."

"Indeed, but one word of advice to Nawaz Sharif..."

"Not to meet these guys who so openly hate Pakistan?"

"No let Fish the Gill make such a charge that is not likely to stick, my comment is bad mouthing all and sundry, which Nawaz Sharif's daughter excels at, gets media attention and coverage and perhaps attendance at the jalsas (though the local PML-N cadre had something to do with the large jalsas) but study after study in several countries has shown that it doesn't get votes..."

"Oh do you reckon Sheikh Rashid instead of Gill the very fishy assistant should have made this charge?"

"I was giving valuable advice, maybe there is a need to learn from Bilawal's campaign which was a lot more successful......"

"You are wasting your breath."

