ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Bilawal's campaign

"It's a question of disrespect, not anti-state or treason." "You cannot punish anyone for disrespecting a high...
Anjum Ibrahim 27 Jul 2021

"It's a question of disrespect, not anti-state or treason."

"You cannot punish anyone for disrespecting a high office holder but you can punish anti-state or treasonous statement."

"That doesn't always hold. You remember Stanley McChrystal, US and Nato commander in Afghanistan! He was fired by Obama for disrespecting the civilian government - I recall the word 'bozos' was used for the then US civilian leadership, which was leaked to the press..."

"I remember and according to Obama, McChrystal's leaked statement undermined the civilian control of the military that is at the core of the US democratic system..."

"OK, but in our democratic..."

"Shut up, cause you can't put up. Anyway let me make my point...the meeting between the Afghan Security Chief and Nawaz Sharif in London must be seen as a mark of disrespect for our decision makers rather than a conspiracy because the former is likely to go into exile if the Taliban take over and the latter is in exile and sentenced......"

"Yeah, that is ironical - he was served a sentence that he is not serving! But meeting a foreign national who holds a high office..."

"If you recall during the last days of Obama's second term Netanyahu went to Washington DC and met everyone but Obama and viola guess who won the elections? Republican Trump."

"I agree that was tantamount to disrespecting Obama...just like the Afghan security adviser disrespected The Khan."

"Indeed, but one word of advice to Nawaz Sharif..."

"Not to meet these guys who so openly hate Pakistan?"

"No let Fish the Gill make such a charge that is not likely to stick, my comment is bad mouthing all and sundry, which Nawaz Sharif's daughter excels at, gets media attention and coverage and perhaps attendance at the jalsas (though the local PML-N cadre had something to do with the large jalsas) but study after study in several countries has shown that it doesn't get votes..."

"Oh do you reckon Sheikh Rashid instead of Gill the very fishy assistant should have made this charge?"

"I was giving valuable advice, maybe there is a need to learn from Bilawal's campaign which was a lot more successful......"

"You are wasting your breath."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Nawaz Sharif Sheikh Rashid PMLN Obama Stanley McChrystal

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Bilawal's campaign

WB to finance extra Covid jabs for poorer nations

Aon, Willis scrap $30bn merger

46 Afghan soldiers given safe passage

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Highest Covid-19 positivity recorded

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Cabinet to discuss economy today

PC irked by PSM chairman’s letter

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.