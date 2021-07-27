QMC to strictly follow SOPs during mourning processions

PESHAWAR: While keeping in view the possible outbreak of the fourth wave of the novel corona virus, Qaumi Muharram Committee (QMC) on Monday announced to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) during the mourning processions and Majlis throughout the holy month of Muharram.

The announcement was made by head of QMC Muhammad Akhunzada Mujahid Ali Akbar while chairing a meeting regarding the Muharram ul Haram, held in Markazi Imam Bargah Adil Baig Kocha Risaldar Peshawar.

Shia Ulema Council Pakistan central leader Zahid Ali Akhunzada participated as chief guest in the meeting. The Shia leaders, including Allama Syed Arshad was also present on the occasion.

Participants of the meeting expressed complete satisfaction over the performance and arrangements of Qaumi Muharram Committee for peaceful and better organizing of mourning processions and Majlis. In the meeting, the participants have given full authority to QMC for making contacts with relevant stakeholders, Mutawalis and local administration to build-up a better liaison with them.

The meeting was informed that a committee has been formed while control rooms will be established for monitoring of mourning processions and Majlis throughout the Muharram. While keeping in view the possible outbreak of covid-19 wave, the participants also enlightened about the standard operating procedures for mourners, mourning processions and Majlis. The meeting has finalized a proper plan and strategy for taking necessary measures in this regard.

The meeting agreed to establish close liaison and cooperation with relevant stakeholders, including government and local administration for conduct of mourning processions, Majlis and other events throughout the holy month of Muharram in a peaceful and befitting manner. On the occasion, different committees have been constituted to adopt strict covid-19 SOPs during the Muharram.

Speakers include Zahid Ali Akhunzada, Allama Syed Arshad Ali Naqvi and others, highlighted the significance of Muharram ul Haram, and paid rich tribute to supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions.

