ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Emergency relief services: PAC seeks details of Rs1,240bn set aside to combat Covid-19 pandemic

Zulfiqar Ahmad 27 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, on Monday, sought details of Rs1,240 billion (USD $7.5 billion) set aside by the federal government for emergency relief services to combat Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The meeting, which was held here with Rana Tanveer Hussain in the chair took stock of the coronavirus package, directed the authorities to present the details to the committee as where the huge sum of amount was spent.

The top parliamentary watchdog also discussed the expenditure incurred in combating the novel coronavirus, saying where the money was spent as the government could not purchase the Covid-19 vaccine on time.

Besides inordinate delay in purchasing the vaccine, it added, the Utility Stores Corporations (USC) was also given money from the coronavirus package and tax refund amount also paid from it.

Hussain, who is the chairman PAC, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) also gave funds for Covid-19 but the said amount was distributed among different ministries of the government.

Sherry Rehman, a member of the PAC, said the health workers, who remained at the forefront during the pandemic, were complaining that they had not been paid yet.

In his briefing to the committee, Ministry of Finance Sectary Yousaf Khan said Rs190 billion were spent under the head of cash emergency.

He said the government had set aside Rs1,240 billion emergency relief services to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, adding the package was divided into two components.

He said Rs365 billion was non-cash and Rs875 billion was spent in form of cash, adding the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was given Rs25 billion.

He said that Health Ministry and three other departments were given Rs50 billion. However, the PAC chairman was not satisfied with expenditures in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Bank IMF Federal Government COVID19 covid vaccine Public Accounts Committee Rana Tanveer Hussain Covid pandemic coronavirus package emergency relief services

Emergency relief services: PAC seeks details of Rs1,240bn set aside to combat Covid-19 pandemic

WB to finance extra Covid jabs for poorer nations

Aon, Willis scrap $30bn merger

46 Afghan soldiers given safe passage

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Highest Covid-19 positivity recorded

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Cabinet to discuss economy today

PC irked by PSM chairman’s letter

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.