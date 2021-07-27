ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
Pakistan

Ehsaas Scholarship Programme: HEC approves Rs43.10m for students of UHS, affiliated colleges

Recorder Report 27 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Under the "Ehsaas Scholarship Programme," the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has approved scholarships amounting to Rs 43.10 million for 524 students of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and its affiliated institutions.

Scholarships will be distributed to poor and needy students enrolled in four and five-year undergraduate degree programmes at 19 affiliated colleges and five on-campus teaching departments.

The HEC has released the amount under phase-II of Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project. The scholarships will be provided to the students for 100 percent tuition fees as well as monthly expenses. Of these scholarships, 50 percent are for female and 2 percent for special students, a UHS spokesman, said, adding: "The funds will be released to the colleges during this week while selected students can get scholarship money from their respective colleges."

Among the 524 candidates who will be awarded scholarships, 49 are from Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore, 20 from Ameeruddin Medical College Lahore, 4 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical College Muzaffarabad, 26 from DG Khan Medical College, 27 from de Montmorency College of Dentistry Lahore, Gujranwala Medical College 13, Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Sialkot 22, Nishtar Institute of Dentistry Multan 13, Institute of Public Health Lahore 2, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur 71, Sahiwal Medical College 26, Services Institute of Medical Sciences Lahore 48, Sheikh Zayed Medical College Rahim Yar Khan 52, School of Allied Health Sciences Lahore 45, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Medical College Lahore 10, Poonch Medical College Rawalakot 8, Sheikha Fatima Institute of Nursing Lahore 34, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College Mirpur Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3, Nawaz Sharif Medical College Gujrat 4 whereas 47 students are from UHS Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

hec UHS Higher Education Commission Scholarship Ehsaas Scholarship Programme

