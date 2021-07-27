SPU starts scrutiny of firms providing guards to Chinese nationals

LAHORE: The Special Protection Unit (SPU) has formally started scrutiny of private firms which are providing security guards to Chinese nationals working on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other private projects across Punjab.

This was disclosed by SPU DIG Muneer Ahmed Zia while giving a detailed security briefing to Brigadier Saqib Akram who reached the SPU Headquarters here on Monday to get latest updates about the steps taken for the security of Chinese nationals working on CPEC and other private projects in Punjab.

SPU SSP Admin Usman Ejaz Bajwa and Additional Director Battalion Security (2) Major Safdar Watto (retd) also attended the briefing.

Speaking on the occasion, the DIG told Brigadier Saqib that they have started scrutinizing Chinese nationals along with private firms which are providing security guards to them. "Keeping in view the security situation, we have also imposed a ban on use of mobile phone on CPEC project sites and officials deputed on the Delegation Squad," he said, adding that the CPEC has been entered in its second phase due to hectic efforts of law enforcement agencies.

Brigadier Saqib while appreciating efforts of the SPU said the Pak Army by utilizing all available resources would provide every possible support for ensuring foolproof security of the Chinese nationals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021