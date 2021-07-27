ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Jul 27, 2021
Pakistan

Rivers Jhelum, Chenab may run furious between 28th and 30th

APP 27 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said high to very high flood in River Jhelum (upstream Mangla) and high flood in River Chenab at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad Headworks is expected between July 28-30.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, currently all main rivers of Indus River System are discharging 'Normal Flows' and there is no riverine flood situation in the country. The Combined Live Storage of major reservoirs is approaching close to 50 percent of the total Combined Live Storage Capacity (6.409 MAF Vs 13.516 MAF).

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, moderate moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal (India) are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 5000feet.

Seasonal low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan with Westerly Wave Trough now over Northern parts of Afghanistan. Also, the low pressure area earlier over Northeastern Madhya Pradesh (India) has moved westwards and prevails over Northwestern Madhya Pradesh (India).

For the ensuing 24 hours, scattered thunderstorm/rain of Moderate Intensity over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions of Punjab Province including upper catchments of all main rivers has been predicted by FFD, Lahore.

Medium category flooding in the Nullahs of rivers Ravi and Chenab is expected as a consequence during the same period.

Fairly widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy Intensity with isolated very heavy falls and one or two extremely heavy falls are expected over Northern and Northeastern Punjab including D G Khan Division, besides, over the upper catchments of all the main rivers from Tuesday.

All concerned authorities are strictly advised to remain alert, monitor the weather and flood situation closely and ensure fool proof precautionary measures well in time to avoid any loss of precious human lives and damage to important installations including public and private properties.

Mangla FfD FFC Federal Flood Commission Chenab Rivers Jhelum

