Opposition invited to make electoral system strong: governor

LAHORE: Advising the opposition to accept the election results of Azad Kashmir elections, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday again invited the opposition to work with the government to make the electoral system strong and transparent so that no losing party in future would be able to point fingers at election's transparency.

While talking to the media and delegations from different districts of Tehreek-e-Insaf at Governor House, the governor maintained that the government is ready for electoral reforms to make the elections completely transparent but the opposition is running away from electoral reforms.

The governor said, "Whether the opposition accepts it or not, it has been defeated in Azad Kashmir and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has won; the victory of PTI in Azad Kashmir elections is a nightmare for Modi."

Terming the success of PTI in Azad Kashmir as a great milestone in the history of Kashmir, he said the opposition has always been pursuing confrontational politics but now they should accept the election results of Azad Kashmir polls by putting egos aside.

The PTI will not disappoint the people of Azad Kashmir and the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will fulfill the promises made with them, he added.

