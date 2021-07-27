Steel melters perturbed over unannounced load-shedding

KARACHI: It is hereby submitted that Pakistan Steel Melters Association which is the mother of all industries is being chocked through unannounced load shedding. Lahore is the hub of steel melting furnaces. Normally one heat takes about 2 1/2 hours but the unannounced load shedding spoils it and the molten steel becomes solid.

In order to re-melt it more electricity is required which is a big loss to the exchequer. In area Lahore there are 74 furnaces. Total loss on daily basis runs into millions. Independent Feeders should not be closed. In this association there are no line losses.

While we pay huge bill which run into crores of rupees. WAPDA had promised this association to provide electricity on uninterrupted basis. But this is not being followed. Consequently there is loss of production and the market is disturbed. In order to curb the losses it is submitted that uninterrupted electricity be done away with.-PR

