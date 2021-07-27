Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
27 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (July 26, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.94 7.44
2-Week 6.97 7.47
1-Month 7.02 7.52
3-Month 7.14 7.39
6-Month 7.35 7.60
9-Month 7.45 7.95
1-Year 7.53 8.03
==========================
Data source: SBP
