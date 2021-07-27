Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (July 26, 2021).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 0.08013 0.08575 0.08900 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.08438 0.09000 0.12163 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08613 0.08363 0.18325 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.11100 0.11075 0.22813 0.10263
Libor 3 Month 0.12888 0.13425 0.28013 0.11800
Libor 6 Month 0.15850 0.15213 0.33838 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.24138 0.24213 0.46113 0.23325
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
