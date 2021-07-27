Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Monday (July 26, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 26.07.2021 VALUE 26.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1248% PA 0.6253% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0928% PA 0.6573% PA For 12 months -0.0060% PA 0.8690% PA For 2 Years -0.0060% PA 1.3690% PA For 3 Years -0.0060% PA 1.6190% PA For 4 years -0.0060% PA 1.8690% PA For 5 years -0.0060% PA 1.9940% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 26.07.2021 VALUE 26.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1764% PA 0.5736% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1615% PA 0.5885% PA For 12 Months 0.0621% PA 0.8129% PA For 2 Years 0.0621% PA 1.3129% PA For 3 Years 0.0621% PA 1.5629% PA For 4 years 0.0621% PA 1.8129% PA For 5 years 0.0621% PA 1.9379% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 26.07.2021 VALUE 26.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3091% PA 1.0591% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2754% PA 1.0254% PA For 12 Months 0.2389% PA 1.1139% PA For 2 Years 0.2389% PA 1.6139% PA For 3 Years 0.2389% PA 1.8639% PA For 4 years 0.2389% PA 2.1139% PA For 5 years 0.2389% PA 2.2389% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 26.07.2021 VALUE 26.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1730% PA 0.5770% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA For 12 Months -0.2068% PA 0.6682% PA For 2 Years -0.2068% PA 1.1682% PA For 3 Years -0.2068% PA 1.4182% PA For 4 Years -0.2068% PA 1.6682% PA For 5 years -0.2068% PA 1.7932% PA ========================================================

