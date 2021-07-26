ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
US yields flat to modestly lower ahead of Fed meeting, Treasury supply

  • Earlier in the session, US yields dropped following steep losses in Chinese stocks on worries over tighter regulations in the world's second largest economy.
Reuters Updated 26 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: US Treasury yields were little changed to slightly lower in choppy trading on Monday, recovering a bit from sharper falls in the Asian session and tracking shifts in risk appetite, with investors cautious as well ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week.

Earlier in the session, US yields dropped following steep losses in Chinese stocks on worries over tighter regulations in the world's second largest economy.

The yield curve, which can be a gauge of risk sentiment, was little changed at 107.40 basis points, as measured by the spread between 2-year and 10-year yields.

Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action Economics, said "risk aversion has put a solid bid in bonds during Asian hours," although that has been partly unwound in the New York session.

"Weighing heavily was China's announcement of various restrictions on tech shares. The spread of the Delta variant and supply chain bottlenecks are also continuing to add to global growth risks," she added.

US Treasury yields edge up

Chinese blue chips shed 3.2% in the biggest daily decline since March, as the education and property sectors were battered due to concerns of over tighter government rules.

In midmorning trading, the US 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.277% from 1.285% late on Friday.

US 30-year yields were flat at 1.926% from Friday's 1.924%.

The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) plunged to a record low of -1.12%, as investors bought the instrument as the yield on nominal 10-year Treasuries continue to trade below the expected inflation rate. US 10-year TIPS yield was last at -1.086%.

The US 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was flat at 2.361% from Friday's 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013.

US yields slide on fears virus variant to hamper growth

Investors are also focused on this week's Fed meeting. The US central bank meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and, while no change in policy is expected, market participants will look to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to clarify what "substantial further progress" on employment would look like.

Treasury supply is also in the spotlight this week. The Treasury is selling $183 billion in notes, including Monday's $60 billion in 2-year notes, $61 billion in 5-year notes on Tuesday, and $62 billion in 7-year notes on Thursday.

