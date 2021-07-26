ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Barcelona settle Neymar lawsuits

AFP Updated 26 Jul 2021

MADRID: Spanish football club Barcelona said Monday they had "ended out of court in an amicable fashion" the various lawsuits with their former player Neymar.¨

"As such, a transactional agreement between the club and the player has been signed to end the legal cases that were pending between the two parties: three claims related to labour and a civil case," the club said in a statement.

The Brazilian superstar Neymar enjoyed a successful spell at Barca between 2013 and 2017 before joining Paris Saint-Germain for a then world record 222 million euros ($261 million).

He joined Barca in 2013 and signed a new five-year contract in 2016, which included a renewal bonus worth 64.4 million euros. Most ot the lawsuits concern this bonus.

Neymar extends PSG contract until 2025

Barcelona paid 20.75 million euros of this bonus before Neyamr left for Paris Sant-Germain but then refused to pay the remaining amount, insisting the terms of his contract had been broken.

Despite their legal disputes, Barca have made several attempts to re-sign Neymar.

But a fresh bid seems impossible for now, given Barcelona's financial problems as a result of the coronavirus pandemic although the deal to settle all outstanding lawsuits is bound to renew speculation of a possible return.

Neymar remains a popular figure amongst the Barca squad where he formed a devastating attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez during his time at Camp Nou.

