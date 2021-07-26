Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for coronavirus

**Mere Paas Tum Ho actor Adnan Siddiqui has tested positive for Covid-19 and isolated himself as a new wave of the life-threatening virus spreads across the country. **

"So I have also been bitten by the bug! Not the love bug, by the Covid one," wrote Siddiqui in an Instagram post on Monday. "I tested positive today, thankfully with mild infection and immediately placed myself in isolation."

"I urge all of you who came in contact with me in the last one week to get the tests done," he added.

Following his announcement, fans and colleagues wished the Ye Dil Mera star a speedy recovery.

Over the past weekend, actor and model Zarnish Khan also announced she tested positive for the virus.

Pakistan has reported 3,752 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, the highest number of daily infections since May 21 when 4,007 infections were recorded.

For the past few weeks, Pakistan has continued to witness a surge in coronavirus cases amid fears of the spread of the Delta variant.