ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
ASC 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.53%)
ASL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
BOP 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.56%)
FNEL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.62%)
GGGL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.1%)
GGL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.36%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.35%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.43%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
MLCF 45.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 168.81 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (1.66%)
PACE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.96%)
PTC 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-8.18%)
TELE 15.83 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (7.32%)
TRG 170.40 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (1.88%)
UNITY 44.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
WTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.18%)
BR100 5,222 Increased By ▲ 17.26 (0.33%)
BR30 26,975 Increased By ▲ 218.85 (0.82%)
KSE100 47,889 Increased By ▲ 95.6 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 49.1 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks dive more than 3% in afternoon

  • The Shanghai Composite Index sank 2.47 percent, or 87.74 points, to 3,462.66
AFP 26 Jul 2021

HONG KONG: Shares in Hong Kong tumbled more than three percent in the afternoon, with tutoring firms battered by news that China plans to overhaul the private education system to ban them from making profits.

The Hang Seng Index dived 3.13 percent, or 854.84 points, to 26,467.14 soon after the break, with technology companies also hit by the latest crackdown on the sector after mainland authorities ordered Tencent to give up its exclusive music label rights, citing anti-monopoly laws.

Hong Kong stocks open sharply lower

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 2.47 percent, or 87.74 points, to 3,462.66.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index

Hong Kong stocks dive more than 3% in afternoon

AEDB, PPIB: PM for expediting legislative process for merger

PTI leading with a wide margin in AJK elections

SECP unveils oily affairs of Hascol, Vitol Dubai

Services trade deficit declines by 43pc in FY21

Business environment: Pakistan ranks top 10 in improvement, says report

US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

Fed to meet as inflation, virus variants complicate US recovery

Growing tensions in the region: Pak-China friendship remains unaffected: FO

Opposition parties accuse PTI of rigging

Thousands of Afghan families flee fighting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters