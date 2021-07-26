ANL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.14%)
ASC 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.58%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
BYCO 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.66%)
FNEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
GGGL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.49%)
GGL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.36%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.22%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.43%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
MLCF 45.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 168.91 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.72%)
PACE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
PTC 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-8.34%)
TELE 15.83 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (7.32%)
TRG 170.80 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.12%)
UNITY 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
WTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (6.46%)
BR100 5,225 Increased By ▲ 19.98 (0.38%)
BR30 26,991 Increased By ▲ 234.36 (0.88%)
KSE100 47,895 Increased By ▲ 102.37 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 48.68 (0.25%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares open flat as consumer stocks counter weak financials

  • Apart from Tata Motors, investors are also waiting for quarterly earnings from three other big Nifty 50 companies later in the day - Axis Bank, Larsen and Toubro and Kotak Mahindra Bank
Reuters 26 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened flat on Monday as financials negated gains in consumer and pharma stocks, while investors awaited earnings reports from a slew of corporate heavyweights, including Tata Motors.

By 0406 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.07% at 15,845.10 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was lower 0.09% at 52,927.86. Both indexes ended up about 0.2% on Friday.

Apart from Tata Motors, investors are also waiting for quarterly earnings from three other big Nifty 50 companies later in the day - Axis Bank, Larsen and Toubro and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Indian shares edge lower ahead of Reliance results; Zomato soars on debut

Shares of cigarettes-to-hotel conglomerate ITC Ltd rose as much as 1.3% after the company reported a 28.6% rise in its quarterly standalone net profit. The consumer goods index was up about 0.4%.

ICICI Bank fell as much as 1.9% after the company said its asset quality deteriorated in the latest quarter compared to the previous year. The bank index was down 0.6%.

Reliance Industries was slightly lower in volatile trading after the company reported a 58% jump in quarterly revenue, led by a strong show at its oil and gas business, but said footfall at its retail network fell as the second wave of COVID-19 ravaged the country.

Asian shares skidded to seven-month lows as regulation concerns upended Chinese equities and strong US corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street.

Indian shares blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index Tata Motors Kotak Mahindra

Indian shares open flat as consumer stocks counter weak financials

AEDB, PPIB: PM for expediting legislative process for merger

PTI leading with a wide margin in AJK elections

SECP unveils oily affairs of Hascol, Vitol Dubai

Services trade deficit declines by 43pc in FY21

Business environment: Pakistan ranks top 10 in improvement, says report

US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

Fed to meet as inflation, virus variants complicate US recovery

Growing tensions in the region: Pak-China friendship remains unaffected: FO

Opposition parties accuse PTI of rigging

Thousands of Afghan families flee fighting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters