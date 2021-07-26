Coronavirus
Growing tensions in the region: Pak-China friendship remains unaffected: FO

NNI 26 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday said it's time-tested friendship with China had flourished with strength and remained unaffected amid regional and global environment.

"Indeed time-tested Pakistan-China friendship has flourished from strength to strength, unaffected by vicissitudes of time and changes in regional and global environment," the Foreign Offices said in a tweet after the conclusion of the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to China.

FM Qureshi returned to Islamabad early Sunday from his two-day official visit where he held meetings with his Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and reaffirmed resolve to further strengthen their ties.

"Both Pakistan and China remain firm in resolve to further strengthen this All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership," the Foreign Office said. The Spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) also tweeted on the meeting between the two leaders.

"It proved again that China and Pakistan are the most trustworthy good neighbours, good friends and good brothers to each other," the tweet said. The Chinese MFA also termed the friendship between China and Pakistan as "unbreakable". "The friendship between China and Pakistan is unbreakable," the tweet mentioned.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi FO foreign minister Pak China friendship Growing tensions in the region

