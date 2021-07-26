Coronavirus
Two killed, several injured

APP 26 Jul 2021

MUZAFFARABAD: Two people on Sunday were killed and several others injured in four different incidents of clashes between workers of political parties in Kotli, Haveeli, Bagh and Hattian Balla districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during polling , the police said.

An exchange of fire occurred between People's Party and Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaaf (PTI) workers at Methi Dhara Prai polling station of LA 10 Kotli III (Chiroi) leaving two PTI workers dead, SP Kotli Raja Akmal said.

In a quick response to the incident, the Pakistan army reached the polling station and restored peace and resumed polling after an hour break, the election commission said.

In another incident in LA 17 (Haveeli), one person sustained bullet injury during a clash between PPP and PTI workers, local police said adding later polling was resumed.

In Bagh district, a clash between PTI and PPP workers occurred at Hari Gail polling station left 6 people injured but later the situation was normalized by the security forces, an election commission official said.

Similarly, two incidents of clashes between PML-N and Jamat-e-Islami occured at two polling stations in the constituency of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in Hattia Bala district, SP Riaz Mughal said.

In the first incident at Sara Chattiyan polling station 4 people got injured while at Jaskool polling station near chinar clash left 3 people injured but polling was resumed after a short interval, Mughal added.

