Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,016
4524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,004,694
2,81924hr
6.32% positivity
Sindh
364,784
Punjab
352,682
Balochistan
29,494
Islamabad
85,519
KPK
141,627
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade

AFP 26 Jul 2021

SAINT PETERSBURG: President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that Russia's navy was capable of delivering lethal strikes against underwater and aerial enemy targets during a parade of warships in the port city of Saint Petersburg.

The Russian leader's boast comes days after military officials announced tests of advanced new weapons, some of which come from an arsenal Putin has described as "invincible."

"The Russian navy today has everything it needs to guarantee the protection of our country and our national interests," he said.

"We can detect underwater, surface or aerial enemies and target them if a lethal strike is necessary," Putin said according to a broadcast on state television.

The Russian leader was speaking on the sidelines of an annual parade of military vessels, flanked by naval officers in white, and also Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu.

Putin said Russia had secured its place among the world's leading naval powers, including by developing "the latest hypersonic precision weapons still unrivalled in the world".

The United States, China, France and other major powers have announced plans to develop their own hypersonic weapons and are expected to soon catch up.

With the second-largest arsenal of nuclear weapons in the world and a huge cache of ballistic missiles, Russia already has more than enough military capacity to deter its enemies.

Russia President Vladimir Putin Russian Navy port city of Saint Petersburg Russian warship parade Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes

Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade

Business environment: Pakistan ranks top 10 in improvement: Report

Growing tensions in the region: Pak-China friendship remains unaffected: FO

Two killed, several injured

Israel launches direct flights to Morocco

US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

UK minister apologises for urging people not to 'cower from' Covid

First task for Afghan forces is to slow Taliban's momentum: Pentagon

London roads flood as storms roll in

Pandemic-hit IPL to resume on September 19 in Dubai

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters