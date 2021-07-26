London roads flood as storms roll in

LONDON: Buses and cars were left stranded when roads across London flooded on Sunday, as repeated thunderstorms battered the British capital. Emergency services were battling "significant flooding across London", Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted, adding that all public transport services were affected and advising people to avoid walking or driving through flooded areas.

Social media users posted videos of partially submerged vehicles in southwest London, with more heavy rain set to fall as a band of thunderstorms made its way across southeast England. The Met Office issued an amber weather warning across London and surrounding counties until 7 pm local time (1800 GMT).