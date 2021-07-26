At least 24 dengue cases reported in Khyber district

PESHAWAR: At least 24 cases of dengue virus were reported as the epidemic broke out in Landi Kotal, district Khyber. According to the local sources for the last few days, dozens of local tribesmen including men, women and children have got constant and hard fever. According to tests of 64 laboratories, around 24 persons have detected dengue affects in Meri Khel and Mata Khel village of the tribal district.

It is to be mentioned here that dengue fever is a tropical disease caused by a virus carried by mosquitoes. When the doctors were contacted for consultation, they suspected dengue fever. After the news went viral on social media, the health department dispatched health teams for examination.

The visiting health officials declared 24 persons dengue fever patients and conducted 64 lab tests of the suspected persons.

District Health Officer (DHO), Khyber Dr Qasim Abbas said that soon after spread of the virus health teams have been sent to the area to examine the suspected patients and one ward each for male and female has been specialized in district Headquarter Hospital, Landi Kotal to facilitate the dengue patients. He assured that fog anti-mosquitoes spray will be conducted in the area to eradicate the virus and the health officials during their inspection of the houses, disposed of the huge larva. The process will continue for five days to conduct tests of all suspected patients of the area, DHO said.

Additional DHO Dr Ayub Afridi who led the health teams while briefing on precautionary measures need to be adopted said that those who have got constant fever should consult the nearest doctor and carry out lab tests as soon as possible. He said that water should not be left to accumulate in ponds and drainages that cause breeding of the mosquitoes besides only Panadol medicine has been prescribed by him in case of dengue fever.

